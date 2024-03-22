Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 750,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Geron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Geron by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 811,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.