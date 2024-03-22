Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LiqTech International (LIQT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) recently:

3/19/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

2/24/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.