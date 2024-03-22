Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

