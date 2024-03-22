Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.13% of Apogee Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APGE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,042,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APGE opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APGE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

