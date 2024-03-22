Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 34,918 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GSK were worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of GSK by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of GSK by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

