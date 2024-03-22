Wells Fargo & Company Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $70.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.68.
KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,296,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in KB Home by 935.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
