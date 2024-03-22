Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Westlake worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Westlake by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

