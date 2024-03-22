Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading 6.6% Higher

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. 10,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 10,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,361 shares in the last quarter.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

