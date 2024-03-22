Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading 6.6% Higher

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTWGet Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. 10,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 10,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,361 shares in the last quarter.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.