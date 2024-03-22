Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.78

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.78 and traded as high as $49.56. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 6,067 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 912,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,165,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $32,128.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 919,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,342,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 912,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,165,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,443 shares of company stock worth $499,654. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

