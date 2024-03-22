Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $274.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

