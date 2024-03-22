WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,756 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.