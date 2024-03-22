WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.72. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
