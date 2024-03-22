XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07. 874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

XOMA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.