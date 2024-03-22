Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 83,781 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Xtant Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Xtant Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

The firm has a market cap of $135.31 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Further Reading

