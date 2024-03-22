Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 32,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 41,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.