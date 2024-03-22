Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 32,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 41,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

