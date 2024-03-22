ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,732,000 after buying an additional 720,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

