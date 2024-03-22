ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

