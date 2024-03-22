ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after purchasing an additional 579,459 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

