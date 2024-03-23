1,621 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day moving average of $287.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

