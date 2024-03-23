2,710 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

