2,765 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $69.77 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

