4,248 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.07 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

