657 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

