abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.27. abrdn shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

abrdn Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

