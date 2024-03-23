Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. The company has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.