Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $259.30 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

