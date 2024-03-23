Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s current price.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLRN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Down 11.0 %

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.