Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

