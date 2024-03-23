Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.90) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.60). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

