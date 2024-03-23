Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.67. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 48,398 shares changing hands.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $771.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Featured Stories
