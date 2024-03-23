AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.50

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.50 and traded as high as C$29.62. AltaGas shares last traded at C$29.14, with a volume of 843,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.23.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $504,791 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

