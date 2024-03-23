Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.52

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.52 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 29.55 ($0.38). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 61,519 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of £21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Graham Feltham sold 64,551 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,010.81 ($25,475.25). Corporate insiders own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

