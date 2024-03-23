Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $311,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $181.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

