Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $181.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

