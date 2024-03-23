Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $181.41.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

