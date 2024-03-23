Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 6,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,132,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,915,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.