Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

