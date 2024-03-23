Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.