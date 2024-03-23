Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

