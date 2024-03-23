American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 209,182 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Precision Drilling worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 145,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

PDS stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

