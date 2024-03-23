American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,711 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.16% of Pathward Financial worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 619.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 280,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 981.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.06 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

