American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

MOH stock opened at $414.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.02 and a 200 day moving average of $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.83 and a 52 week high of $420.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

