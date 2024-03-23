American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

MOH stock opened at $414.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.02 and a 200 day moving average of $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.83 and a 52 week high of $420.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

