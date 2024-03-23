American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Weis Markets by 24.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $86.67.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

