American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of ICU Medical worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 42.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 148.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $812,718.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,343 shares in the company, valued at $89,374,931.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

