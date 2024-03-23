American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.71 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

