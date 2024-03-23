American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $256.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

