American Century Companies Inc. Buys 19,108 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of BlueLinx worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 72.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2,202.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlueLinx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE:BXC opened at $130.31 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

