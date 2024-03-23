American Century Companies Inc. Buys 243,924 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.59% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 942,186 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 196,464 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

