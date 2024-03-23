American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.68% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

KW opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

