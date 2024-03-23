American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.0 %

WD stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

